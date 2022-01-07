Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/07

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Game Information

CLE (21-17) POR (14-23) Date: 01/07/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Moda Center

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (-196) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (164) Moneyline (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers ( -235 ) vs. Portland Trail Blazers ( 194 ) Spread (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4.5) Spread (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers ( -6 ) vs. Portland Trail Blazers ( 6 ) Game Total (Open): 216 Game Total (Current): 216

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Cleveland Cavaliers ( 10000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Portland Trail Blazers ( 13000 )

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Cleveland Cavaliers (83.87%) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (16.13%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 2 Stars

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game News and Notes

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model thinks the Cavaliers will dominate the Trail Blazers. According to the model, Cleveland has an 83.87 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -520, and an expected margin of victory of 11.6 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Cavs are -235 on the moneyline and -6 on the spread. OK, so everyone agrees Cleveland will win, but the model thinks they’re just going to win by more.

The Cavaliers are sixth in the Eastern Conference but have lost five of their past seven. Their previous game was a 110-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Darius Garland had a game-high 27 points and a game-best ten assists. Garland leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals and game. A win over the Trail Blazers would sweep the season series for the Cavs as they won the first meeting 107-104. However, Cleveland has lost seven straight matches in Portland.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have lost five of their past six games and 15 of the previous 19. Due to injury, Portland will be without its top two leading scorers, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Also out for the Blazers are Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. With Lillard and McCollum out, Norman Powell is the team’s top scorer. He averages 18.6 points, 2.1 assists, and one steal a night.

Portland is 13th in NBA scoring, averaging 109 points a game, while Cleveland is 19th with 107.7. We expect Rip City’s totals to trend lower due to the injuries to its top two scorers. On the other side of the ball, the Cavs are a lot more effective. Cleveland is second in the league in opponent scoring, limiting other teams to 102.6, while the Trail Blazers are 27th with 113.2.