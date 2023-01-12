BETTING NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/12/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -2.5   -108   O 223   -110   -136  
 Current -3   -108   221   -110   -144  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +2.5   -112   U 223   -110   +116  
 Current +3   -112   221   -110   +122  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   13.2 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   9.2 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   21.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.8 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 UTA -2.5 226.5 116-114
Sun, Jan 08 PHO -6.0 215.0 112-98
Fri, Jan 06 DEN +5.0 221.5 121-108
Wed, Jan 04 PHO -5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 CHI -4.0 225.0 145-134

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 ORL -9.0 228.0 109-106
Sun, Jan 08 TOR +3.0 226.5 117-105
Fri, Jan 06 IND +1.5 237.5 108-99
Wed, Jan 04 MIN -1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DET -9.5 232.0 135-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home over their last 6 games