BETTING NBA
04:34 PM, November 28, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +1   -110   O 213   -110   -102  
 Current +1   -108   213   -110   -102  
Toronto Raptors  Open -1   -110   U 213   -110   -116  
 Current -1   -112   213   -110   -118  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   30.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   23.3 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.8 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Cedi Osman   9.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PF  Dean Wade   6.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. C  Robin Lopez   3.4 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.8 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.9 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   12.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 DET -7.0 218.0 102-94
Fri, Nov 25 MIL +4.0 216.5 117-102
Wed, Nov 23 POR -7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 ATL -3.5 228.0 114-102
Sun, Nov 20 MIA -7.5 214.0 113-87

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 DAL +2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BKN +2.5 222.5 112-98
Sat, Nov 19 ATL +5.5 226.5 124-122
Wed, Nov 16 MIA -3.5 216.0 112-104
Mon, Nov 14 DET -5.0 218.5 115-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home off two or more days rest
  • The Toronto Raptors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home off a win over their last 6 games