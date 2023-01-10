BETTING NBA
12:18 PM, January 10, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/10

Date: 01/10/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -3.5   -112   O 227.5   -110   -164  
 Current -3   -110   226.5   -110   -156  
Utah Jazz  Open +3.5   -108   U 227.5   -110   +138  
 Current +3   -110   226.5   -110   +132  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   13.6 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   14.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   12.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.5 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Walker Kessler   6.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
5. PG  Mike Conley   10.0 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 PHO -6.0 215.0 112-98
Fri, Jan 06 DEN +5.0 221.5 121-108
Wed, Jan 04 PHO -5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 CHI -4.0 225.0 145-134
Sat, Dec 31 CHI +0.5 224.0 103-102

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 MEM +5.5 234.5 123-118
Sat, Jan 07 CHI -2.5 239.5 126-118
Thu, Jan 05 HOU -7.0 231.5 131-114
Tue, Jan 03 SAC -3.5 242.5 117-115
Sat, Dec 31 MIA -4.5 225.0 126-123

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home off two or more days rest over their last 5 games