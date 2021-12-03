Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Cavs a Solid Value in DC

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/03

The Cavs and Wizards meet for the second time this season after Washington secured a 97-94 road win on November 19th.

Cleveland (12-10), currently sixth in the East, comes into the contest as double-digit winners of their past three, buoyed by the return of standout rookie Evan Mobley. After suffering an elbow injury in a November 15th contest against Boston, Mobley missed four games. The Cavs lost all four their blossoming rookie missed, albeit against Phoenix, Golden State, and two against the Brooklyn Nets. Mobley poured in 17 points with 11 boards in the Cavs’ latest victory – a 111-85 dousing of the Heat in Miami Tuesday night.

Washington (14-8) sits third in the East, are 5-5 in their past 10, and come in fresh off a 115-107 win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wizards have been tough on their home floor, winning eight of ten.

Washington are three-point favorites this evening and 4-2 against the spread at home. The Cavaliers, however, have been road warriors this season, posting an outstanding 8-2-1 record as road dogs against the spread with an average winning margin of 11.7 points against the number. Cleveland’s recent play and road record has our model loving J.B. Bickerstaff’s club as a five-star play against the spread and on an outright basis tonight. Our model gives the Cavs a near 70% chance of winning tonight in Washington.

Since Mobley’s return, the Cavs have been averaging a little over 110.3 PPG, and our model also sees five-star value in tonight’s game exceeding the 208.5 total with a projected over/under of 222.1.

