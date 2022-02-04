Clippers acquire Norman Powell, Robert Covington from Trail Blazers

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Clippers have acquired forwards Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guards Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, forward Justice Winslow, and a 2025 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

Powell, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with Portland in the offseason, heads to a Clippers team in dire need of scoring punch with star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined due to injury. After sharing the floor with the likes of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, the 28-year-old could conceivably become LA’s top scoring option for the foreseeable future. It’s a solid boost to Powell’s fantasy and DFS prospects.

Meanwhile, Covington joins his fourth team in five seasons, where he’ll once again be tasked with his usual three and D role. The 31-year-old has come on strong, notching 25 or more FanDuel points in 12 of his past 14 games. He’s been productive wherever he’s been and should receive heavy minutes, likely as a starter.

Powell and Covington’s first opportunity to make their Clippers debut will be Sunday when LA hosts the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the Trail Blazers, they appear to be heading towards a rebuild. Portland is 21-31, sits tenth in the Western Conference, and continues to be without superstar Damian Lillard, who’s recovering from abdominal surgery. Both Lillard and McCollum’s names have been floated around in trade rumors, so interim general manager Joe Cronin may not be finished making moves ahead of next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

For now, Bledsoe and Winslow give the Blazers veteran depth off the bench, while Johnson should be able to earn more playing time.

