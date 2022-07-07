Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Not Yet Cleared for 5-on-5
joecervenka
Hopes are high in Los Angeles for the upcoming season, but the biggest piece in that potential championship puzzle is still working his way back from a significant ACL injury. As reported by ESPN’s Lakers and Clippers reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, Kawhi Leonard still has some hurdles to clear.
Kawhi has been making progress, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP has yet to be cleared for 5-0n-5 work. As has been the case with Leonard for the past few years, going back to his time in Toronto and San Antonio, LA, will take things slow in getting him back.
The former 15th overall pick has been participating and organizing team workouts with “Big Two” partner Paul George so it would be shocking not to see Leonard ready to rock for training camp.
Wall vs. Jackson
LA is also saying newest addition John Wall, will compete with Reggie Jackson for the starting point guard. If Wall can find his Wizards-level game again, the Clippers could have a “Big Three” on their hands and compete with the top teams in the west.
2023 NBA Championship Futures Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook agrees as LA sits at +700 to win next year’s championship. Only the Phoenix Suns have better odds in the west at +650. The defending champion Golden State Warriors are on par with the Clippers at +700.
