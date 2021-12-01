Clippers’ Paul George Ruled Out vs. Kings

Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari reports that Clippers guard Paul George is ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Kings.

Paul George is now OUT tonight for rest. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 1, 2021

It doesn’t appear that his absence is injury-related, as George is likely just getting the night off to gather his thoughts after committing 15 turnovers in his last two games. Both games resulted in double-digit losses to the Warriors and then the Pelicans. While Sacramento looks like the perfect opponent to give George some rest, the Kings won three of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Sacramento’s 3-10 against the spread over the previous 13 meetings against Los Angeles. This game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point home favorite, but sharp bettors quickly bet the number down to five at some sportsbooks.

Keep in mind that Los Angeles has failed to cover the spread in its past four games.

