Clippers’ Paul George Will Rest Elbow For A Few Weeks Prior To Further Evaluation

After being diagnosed with the injury on Christmas Day, George was given a timetable of around a month under the initial diagnosis. That has since subsided as the team has chosen to add another few weeks to his rest before re-evaluating the injury. It’s a big hit for Los Angeles as they are already thin on superstardom with forward Kawhi Leonard potentially missing the entire season following a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. In his absence, expect guard Reggie Jackson to take over the go-to role for the Clippers until George is able to return.
George has averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 26 games this season.
Los Angeles Clippers Champion Odds
The Los Angeles Clippers are currently +3000 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
