Clippers’ Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard out vs. Kings on Wednesday

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Clippers will be without guards Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard. Jackson is now in the league’s health and safety protocols while Kennard is ruled out with a hip injury.

UPDATE: Reggie Jackson has entered health and safety protocols. Luke Kennard (hip) is also put. https://t.co/4O8DOJH1UC — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 22, 2021

Both players played in all 31 of the Clippers’ games, and each averaged roughly 30 minutes per contest. As a result, it won’t be so easy to replace them. Jackson’s role with the team is particularly vital as a facilitator and point guard. The Boston College product ranks second on the team with 17.2 points per game.

Los Angeles is currently on a three-game losing streak, and it will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. After opening as a 5.5-point favorite, the point spread is now down to 4.5 in favor of the Kings.

Sharp bettors quickly laid the points with Los Angeles, but the money has started to slow given the latest injury report.

