Clippers Shorthanded vs. Nets for Saturday Showdown

Luke Kennard is the most recent player to be ruled out for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he’s far from the only one not available. On Saturday, Kennard entered the league’s health and safety protocols, leaving the team shorthanded against the Brooklyn Nets. Farbod Esnaashari tweeted out an updated list of unavailable players, and it’s not short.

The following players are now OUT for the Clippers against the Nets: Kawhi Leonard (knee) Paul George (elbow) Ivica Zubac (protocol) Nicolas Batum (ankle) Luke Kennard (protocol) Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) Brandon Boston (protocol) Jason Preston (foot) Jay Scrubb (protocol) — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 1, 2022

Compounding the issue, the Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back tonight, meaning that the few players they have left will be required to shoulder a more significant workload. LA had four players play more than 30 minutes last night, one of which was Kennard.

Reggie Jackson started at point guard last night, but it’s conceivable that they move him back into the shooting guard role, letting Eric Bledsoe start at the point. Alternatively, Amir Coffey could start in the backcourt with Jackson, as he’s next in line on the Clippers’ depth chart.

The betting market has reacted to Los Angeles’s injury woes; the Clippers are priced as +13.5 underdogs against the Nets, with the total set at 220.5 per FanDuel Sportsbook.