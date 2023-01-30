The calendar has turned to February, and the sports world’s attention will be on college basketball this weekend. Some several high-profile matchups and games could go a long way toward deciding conference title races and NCAA Tournament seeding.

College Basketball TV Schedule This Weekend: Dates, Times, and Channel

Kansas at Iowa State – Saturday, February 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET – ESPN

The Kansas Jayhawks lost three Big 12 games in a row and fell from heavy favorites to win the league to the middle of the conference standings. The league really is a six-team race, as Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas, TCU, Baylor, and Kansas all have two or three Big 12 losses. It will be fascinating to see this play out, and Saturday’s game in Ames will be a great environment.

Auburn at Tennessee – Saturday, February 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET – ESPN

The Tennessee Volunteers are zeroing in on a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament and are the favorites to win the SEC regular season championship. This will be another chance at home to notch a quality win over a pretty good Auburn team.

Texas at Kansas State – Saturday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Kansas State is tied for first in the Big 12 and has a gigantic pair of tests this week. They travel to Lawrence to play the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday and then host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Purdue at Indiana – Saturday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET

The number one team in the country and the leader in the Big Ten, the Purdue Boilermakers, head to Bloomington to face bitter rival Indiana. The Hoosiers have won five in a row, and if they can beat Maryland on Tuesday night, this will be a clash of red-hot teams in one of the best rivalry games in college basketball. The atmosphere of this one might be just about as good as it gets.

Other Games of Note