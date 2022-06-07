Curry, Tatum Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Player Props

The NBA Finals shift to Boston for Game 3 with the Celtics and Golden State Warriors tied 1-1. Boasting superb depth, both clubs present enticing options for the ever-popular player props.

Here are the best of the bunch for Wednesday’s Game 3 matchup.

First Field Goal Scorer – Jayson Tatum (+600)

Betting the game’s first field goal scorer always feels like the equivalent of wagering on the coin toss in football, albeit far more exciting. Golden State scored the first basket in Games 1 and 2 (Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, respectively). Still, with the Celtics returning home, I think they feed off the energy of the TD Garden faithful and buck that trend, specifically through the team’s leading scorer in Jayson Tatum.

Stephen Curry Over 5.5 Assists (+110)

The game’s deadliest shooter continues to be an underrated playmaker, with Curry topping his 5.5 assists prop in three of his past five games. Sunday likely would have been the fourth such effort if not for the lopsided score, as the two-time league MVP played just 32 minutes, racking up four assists. Averaging 31.5 PPG through the series’ first two contests, Curry should see numerous double teams, providing plenty of opportunities to set up his teammates.

Jayson Tatum Over 27.5 Points (-120)

As he has done throughout this postseason, Tatum bounced back from a poor offensive showing, pouring in 28 points in Game 2 after being limited to just 12 in the Finals opener. Now back on his home floor, I like the three-time All-Star to continue his scoring ways in what should be an electric TD Garden. In nine games at home this postseason, Tatum has eclipsed his 27.5 points prop five times.

Same Game Parlay (+210)

Player Three-Pointers – J. Brown 3+ (Game)

Player Three-Pointers – J. Tatum 3+ (Game)

Player Three-Pointers – S. Curry 3+ (Game)

The Celtics and Warriors have combined for a whopping 70 made threes through the opening two games, so I will base my same game parlay on the three-ball and the three-best scorers on the floor.

Honorable Series Wagers/Picks: Total Points, Assists, Rebounds

Points: Stephen Curry (-500)

Assists: Jayson Tatum (-110)

Rebounds: Draymond Green (+275)