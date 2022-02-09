Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis And Tim Hardaway Jr. Ruled Out For Thursday vs. Clippers

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) have been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, per the team’s Twitter.

Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will both remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 9, 2022

It’s a continued absence for both Porzingis and Hardaway Jr. as they have missed five and seven games with their injuries, respectively. League reporter Marc Stein also mentioned that Porzingis is nearing a return to action but Thursday remains a bit too soon in his recovery. With a brutal stretch of games on the schedule over the next month including a matchup with the Miami Heat and two contests against the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors each, Dallas will be looking to get both players back on the floor as soon as possible.

Porzingis has averaged 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 34 starts this season, while Hardaway Jr. has put up 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 42 appearances on the year. With both players unable to go on Thursday, expect Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock to remain in the starting lineup and see a slight uptick in minutes as well as usage.

