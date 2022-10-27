BETTING NBA
01:13 PM, October 27, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/27

Date: 10/27/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -1.5   -112   O 228.5   -110   -124  
 Current -2.5   -112   225.5   -110   -154  
Brooklyn Nets  Open +1.5   -108   U 228.5   -110   +106  
 Current +2.5   -108   225.5   -110   +130  

Projected Core:

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   32.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   5.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.8 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. C  DayRon Sharpe   4.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.7 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   24.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. PG  Spencer Dinwiddie   18.0 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. SF  Dorian Finney-Smith   5.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   12.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Maxi Kleber   6.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Oct 25 NO -5.5 218.5 113-111
Sat, Oct 22 MEM -5.5 220.0 137-96
Wed, Oct 19 PHO +4.0 218.0 107-105
Thu, May 26 GS +7.0 215.0 120-110
Tue, May 24 GS -1.5 216.0 119-109

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Oct 26 MIL +3.0 230.5 110-99
Mon, Oct 24 MEM +1.5 235.0 134-124
Fri, Oct 21 TOR -3.0 226.5 109-105
Wed, Oct 19 NO -3.0 231.0 130-108
Mon, Apr 25 BOS -1.5 221.5 116-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Brooklyn Nets are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home since the start of 2020/2021