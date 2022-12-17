BETTING NBA
01:32 PM, December 17, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/17/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +4   -108   O 230    -110    +150  
 Current +5   -110   230    -110    +176  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -4   -112   U 230    -110    -178  
 Current -5   -110   230    -110    -210  

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 16 POR -4.5 226.0 130-110
Wed, Dec 14 CLE -2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 OKC -8.5 227.5 121-114
Sat, Dec 10 CHI +5.0 220.5 144-115
Fri, Dec 09 MIL +1.0 224.5 106-105

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 16 IND -8.0 221.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 14 DAL +2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 SA -9.5 220.5 112-111
Sat, Dec 10 OKC -4.5 218.5 110-102
Fri, Dec 09 SAC -3.5 217.0 106-95