02:37 PM, December 1, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/01

Date: 12/01/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -7   -110   O 222   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -110   221.5   -110   -310  
Detroit Pistons  Open +7   -110   U 222   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -110   221.5   -110   +250  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.5 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.6 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   16.3 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   10.8 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   5.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Marvin Bagley III   12.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   7.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SG  Alec Burks   15.0 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. C  Isaiah Stewart   12.4 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 29 GS -1.0 227.0 116-113
Sun, Nov 27 MIL +6.5 216.0 124-115
Sat, Nov 26 TOR -2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BOS +6.0 222.0 125-112
Sun, Nov 20 DEN -10.5 217.5 98-97

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 29 NY +4.0 227.0 140-110
Sun, Nov 27 CLE +7.0 218.0 102-94
Fri, Nov 25 PHO +12.0 225.0 108-102
Wed, Nov 23 UTA +12.0 234.0 125-116
Tue, Nov 22 DEN +11.5 226.5 110-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Detroit Pistons on the road
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021