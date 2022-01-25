Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/25
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information
DAL (27-20) GSW (34-13)
Date: 01/25/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Dallas Mavericks (140) vs. Golden State Warriors (-170)
Moneyline (Current): Dallas Mavericks (134) vs. Golden State Warriors (-158)
Spread (Open): Dallas Mavericks (3.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-3.5)
Spread (Current): Dallas Mavericks (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (-3)
Game Total (Open): 211.5
Game Total (Current): 210.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks (4600)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors (450)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Dallas Mavericks (53.54%) vs. Golden State Warriors (46.46%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DAL – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: DAL -115
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DAL – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: DAL +1
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 223.1
