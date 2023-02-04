BETTING NBA
12:48 PM, February 4, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +9   -110   O 230.5   -110   +300  
 Current +10   -110   225.5   -110   +370  
Golden State Warriors  Open -9   -110   U 230.5   -110   -375  
 Current -10   -110   225.5   -110   -480  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. C  Dwight Powell   6.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SG  Josh Green   7.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   6.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.7 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   21.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PG  Jordan Poole   20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. SF  Andrew Wiggins   17.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PF  Draymond Green   7.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 NO -4.5 223.5 111-106
Mon, Jan 30 DET -10.5 232.0 111-105
Sat, Jan 28 UTA +7.5 223.0 108-100
Thu, Jan 26 PHO +1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 WAS -7.0 224.0 127-126

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 DEN +6.0 236.0 134-117
Wed, Feb 01 MIN -5.5 240.5 119-114
Mon, Jan 30 OKC -5.0 242.5 128-120
Fri, Jan 27 TOR -4.0 234.0 129-117
Wed, Jan 25 MEM -2.5 245.5 122-120

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Golden State Warriors are 9-18 (.333) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-9 (.308) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Golden State Warriors are 1-5 (.167) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 12-24 (.333) against the spread on the road off two days rest over their last 36 games
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 8-17 (.320) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 13-24 (.342) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-9 (.308) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-8 (.333) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Dallas Mavericks have not covered in their last 6 games on the road off a win
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 1-7 (.125) against the spread off a win over their last 8 games
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 2-8 (.200) against the spread off a win over their last 10 games
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-12 (.294) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 17 games
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 7-21 (.241) against the spread off a win over their last 29 games