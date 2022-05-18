Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Western Conference Finals Preview

Game 1 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals gets underway Wednesday night, as the surprising Dallas Mavericks head to San Francisco to battle the vastly-experienced Golden State Warriors.

This series marks just the second time these squads have met in the postseason. The first meeting came in 2007 when the Warriors (No. 8 seed) dispatched the 67-win Mavs (No. 1 seed) in one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.

Star power is aplenty in this series, which should make for must-see TV.

No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 3 Warriors Series Odds

Mavericks: +176 | Warriors: -210

How They Got Here

Back in the Conference Finals for the first time since 2011, Dallas finally put its first-round woes behind them, overcoming a 2-0 series deficit to dispose of the Utah Jazz in six games. The Mavs then fought back from another 2-0 hole, ultimately stunning the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 123-90 in Game 7.

The Warriors, meanwhile, return to their first Conference Finals in the post-Kevin Durant era. Golden State made light work of MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the opening round, winning that series in five games, before being pushed to six by a young and scrappy Memphis Grizzlies squad in round two.

Players to Watch

Of course, the biggest story of this year’s postseason thus far has been the sensational play of Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Doncic simply cannot be stopped right now, as evidenced by his postseason averages of 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. The 23-year-old is one of just two players in NBA history to average over 30 points in their postseason career. The other? None other than Michael Jordan.

Doncic will square off against fellow point guard and two-time league MVP Stephen Curry. Returning from a foot sprain suffered in March, Curry has not shot the ball particularly well this postseason, especially from downtown, where he’s currently shooting a career playoff-low 35.9%. Despite his struggles from distance, the 34-year-old is still averaging a team-high 26.9 PPG, a testament to his ability to find other ways to score when his three-point shot isn’t falling. That said, Curry can get hot at any time, and if he does, Golden State will be very tough to beat.

Need to Know

The Mavericks went 3-1 against the Warriors during the regular season, although Draymond Green was active for only one of those contests. … Golden State is averaging a playoff-best 114.2 PPG, while Dallas sits tenth in that department (106.2 PPG). … The Mavs lead the playoffs in time of possession (22.4 minutes), Golden State ranks 14th (20.2 minutes). … Doncic leads all players this postseason in individual time of possession whereas no Warrior sits in the top-ten – a clear contrast in style. … Mavericks (101.9 PPG) and Warriors (110.2 PPG) sit fourth and 11th in defense, respectively. … Warriors’ Steve Kerr has cleared COVID protocols and will resume head coaching duties.

Game 1 Injury Report

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr (foot), ruled OUT.

Warriors: Gary Payton II (elbow), James Wiseman (knee), and Andre Iguodala (neck) are all ruled OUT. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is probable.