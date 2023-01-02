BETTING NBA
12:39 PM, January 2, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -7.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   -330  
 Current -7.5   -110   226.5   -110   -290  
Houston Rockets  Open +7.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   +265  
 Current +7.5   -110   226.5   -110   +235  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.2 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.7 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PG  McKinley Wright IV   1.8 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   5.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.1 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SF  Eric Gordon   11.2 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 SA -7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 HOU -10.0 226.5 129-114
Tue, Dec 27 NY -5.5 217.0 126-121
Sun, Dec 25 LAL -7.5 231.5 124-115
Fri, Dec 23 HOU -7.0 219.0 112-106

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 NY +3.5 221.5 108-88
Thu, Dec 29 DAL +10.0 226.5 129-114
Tue, Dec 27 BOS +15.5 229.5 126-102
Mon, Dec 26 CHI +7.0 231.5 133-118
Fri, Dec 23 DAL +7.0 219.0 112-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road since the start of 2020/2021