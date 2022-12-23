BETTING NBA
01:19 PM, December 23, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -6   -110   O 222   -110   -250  
 Current -6   -110   222   -110   -225  
Houston Rockets  Open +6   -110   U 222   -110   +205  
 Current +6   -110   222   -110   +188  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   32.2 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. PF  Christian Wood   17.2 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PG  Frank Ntilikina   2.4 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.9 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.4 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   10.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.8 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.6 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 MIN -2.5 227.5 104-99
Mon, Dec 19 MIN -5.0 230.5 116-106
Sat, Dec 17 CLE +8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 POR -4.5 226.0 130-110
Wed, Dec 14 CLE -2.5 217.0 105-90

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 ORL -1.0 223.5 116-110
Mon, Dec 19 SA -4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 POR +3.5 228.0 107-95
Thu, Dec 15 MIA +2.5 218.0 111-108
Tue, Dec 13 PHO +6.5 224.0 111-97