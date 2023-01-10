BETTING NBA
01:02 PM, January 10, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/10/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +4   -110   O 219.5   -110   +148  
 Current +2.5   -110   219.5   -110   +118  
LA Clippers  Open -4   -110   U 219.5   -110   -176  
 Current -2.5   -110   219.5   -110   -138  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   18.2 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.2 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   5.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Jaden Hardy   5.7 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   17.3 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.3 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. SF  Norman Powell   15.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   11.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 OKC +4.0 227.0 120-109
Sat, Jan 07 NO -9.0 222.5 127-117
Thu, Jan 05 BOS +3.0 232.5 124-95
Mon, Jan 02 HOU -7.5 227.0 111-106
Sat, Dec 31 SA -7.0 231.0 126-125

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 ATL -2.5 234.0 112-108
Fri, Jan 06 MIN +5.5 223.5 128-115
Thu, Jan 05 DEN +4.5 229.5 122-91
Mon, Jan 02 MIA +1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 IND -2.5 230.5 131-130

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021