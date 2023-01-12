BETTING NBA
11:56 AM, January 12, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/12

Date: 01/12/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -3   -110   O 229.5   -110   -146  
 Current -3   -110   232.5   -110   -146  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +3   -110   U 229.5   -110   +124  
 Current +3   -110   232.5   -110   +124  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   18.0 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   14.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SG  Jaden Hardy   5.5 Points, 1.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   5.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.1 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   13.0 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  Troy Brown Jr.   6.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 LAC +0.5 223.5 113-101
Sun, Jan 08 OKC +4.0 227.0 120-109
Sat, Jan 07 NO -9.0 222.5 127-117
Thu, Jan 05 BOS +3.0 232.5 124-95
Mon, Jan 02 HOU -7.5 227.0 111-106

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 DEN +13.0 236.5 122-109
Sat, Jan 07 SAC +7.5 243.0 136-134
Fri, Jan 06 ATL +2.5 242.0 130-114
Wed, Jan 04 MIA +8.5 224.5 112-109
Mon, Jan 02 CHA +1.5 242.0 121-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021