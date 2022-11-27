BETTING NBA
12:56 PM, November 27, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +6   -110   O 215.5   -110   +200  
 Current +6.5   -114   215   -110   +205  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -6   -110   U 215.5   -110   -245  
 Current -6.5   -106   215   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.4 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   16.8 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   10.5 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   4.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.0 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   17.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.4 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   15.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 TOR -2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BOS +6.0 222.0 125-112
Sun, Nov 20 DEN -10.5 217.5 98-97
Fri, Nov 18 DEN -9.5 215.5 127-99
Wed, Nov 16 HOU -6.5 218.5 101-92

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 CLE -4.0 216.5 117-102
Wed, Nov 23 CHI -7.0 224.0 118-113
Mon, Nov 21 POR -9.5 213.5 119-111
Fri, Nov 18 PHI -1.0 211.5 110-102
Wed, Nov 16 CLE -2.0 218.5 113-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off two or more days rest
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off a loss over their last 6 games
  • The Dallas Mavericks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road