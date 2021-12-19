Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
The Minnesota Timberwolves carry the momentum of three straight victories into tonight’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks, who have lost five of their past eight. However, based on our projections, there is a substantive advantage in taking the visitors in tonight’s Western Conference showdown.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game Information
Mavericks (14-14) vs. Timberwolves (14-15)
Date: Sunday, December 19
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Target Center
TV Coverage: BSN, BSSW, TSN5
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline: Mavericks +136|Timberwolves -162
Spread: Mavericks +3 (-110)|Timberwolves -3 (-110)
Total: 213.5 Over (-110) |Under (-110)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Mavericks +3600|Timberwolves +16000
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Mavericks 63.74%|Timberwolves 36.26%
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Mavericks – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Mavericks – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 Stars
Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves News and Notes
The Mavs have been without Luka Doncic since December 10, but they are finding ways to win without him. Dallas has turned up the pressure defensively, limiting two of their past three opponents to 96 points or fewer on 34.4% shooting. Although they soaked a tough 107-104 overtime loss to the Lakers last time out, they maintained their strong defensive presence, limiting LA to 93 points in regulation. They will have to lean into that defensive against a T-Wolves team averaging 116.7 points over their three-game winning streak.