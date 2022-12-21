BETTING NBA
01:04 PM, December 21, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -3.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   -162  
 Current -3.5   -106   228.5   -110   -154  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +3.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   +136  
 Current +3.5   -114   228.5   -110   +130  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   32.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 8.6 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
4. PG  Kemba Walker   15.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. C  JaVale McGee   4.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. C  Naz Reid   10.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   10.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 MIN -5.0 230.5 116-106
Sat, Dec 17 CLE +8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 POR -4.5 226.0 130-110
Wed, Dec 14 CLE -2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 OKC -8.5 227.5 121-114

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 DAL +5.0 230.5 116-106
Sun, Dec 18 CHI +1.5 234.5 150-126
Fri, Dec 16 OKC +4.5 234.5 112-110
Wed, Dec 14 LAC +7.0 221.5 99-88
Mon, Dec 12 POR +4.0 229.5 133-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home since the start of 2020/2021