04:30 PM, December 19, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -4   -106   O 227.5   -110   -168  
 Current -3.5   -110   228   -112   -164  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +4   -114   U 227.5   -110   +142  
 Current +3.5   -110   228   -108   +138  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.5 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. C  Naz Reid   9.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   10.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 CLE +8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 POR -4.5 226.0 130-110
Wed, Dec 14 CLE -2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 OKC -8.5 227.5 121-114
Sat, Dec 10 CHI +5.0 220.5 144-115

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 CHI +1.5 234.5 150-126
Fri, Dec 16 OKC +4.5 234.5 112-110
Wed, Dec 14 LAC +7.0 221.5 99-88
Mon, Dec 12 POR +4.0 229.5 133-112
Sat, Dec 10 POR +5.5 230.0 124-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home since the start of 2020/2021