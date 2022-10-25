BETTING NBA
11:35 AM, October 25, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 10/25/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -3   -112   O 220    -110   -152  
 Current -4   -114   220    -110   -174   
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +3   -108   220    -110   +128  
 Current +4   -106   220    -110   +146

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 MEM -5.5 219.5 137-96
Wed, Oct 19 PHX +4.0 218.5 105-107
Sun, Apr 10 SA -10.5 225.5 130-120
Fri, Apr 08 POR -20.0 223.0 128-78
Wed, Apr 06 DET -8.5 219.0 131-113

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 UTA -8.5 232.0 121-122
Fri, Oct 21 CHA -7.0 226.0 124-112
Wed, Oct 19 BRK +3.0 232.5 130-108
Sun, Apr 10 GS +6.5 222.5 107-128
Sat, Apr 09 MEM +7.5 230.0 114-141

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games playing on 2 days rest.
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games.
  • Over is 7-1 in last 8 Dallas Mavericks games vs. a team with a winning straight up record.
  • Over is 4-0 in New Orleans Pelicans last 4 overall.
  • Over is 5-0 in New Orleans Pelicans last 5 games following a ATS loss.
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings in New Orleans.