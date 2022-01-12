Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Betting Model Breakdown

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the best teams in the NBA over their recent stretch, going 8-3 and winning six straight coming into tonight’s contest against the New York Knicks. The Knicks have also flashed improved play recently, winning three of their past four to pull within one game of .500. Based on our projections, they’ll slide further away from that benchmark after tonight’s inter-conference battle.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks NBA Game Information

Mavericks (22-18) vs. Knicks (20-21)

Date: Wednesday, January 12

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden

TV Coverage: ESPN, MSG, BSSW, TSN

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks -132|Knicks +112

Spread: Mavericks -2 (-110)|Knicks +2 (-106)

Total: 205 Over (-110)|Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Mavericks +4600|Knicks +12000

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Mavericks 71.46%|Knicks 28.54%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Mavericks – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Mavericks – 4.5 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 Star

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks News and Notes

The Mavs improved play coincides with the return of two-time All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic. The Slovenian-born guard returned to the Mavericks lineup on January 2 after missing nearly four weeks with an ankle injury. That continues to limit his availability, as Doncic has played in only four of the Mavs’ past five games. Nevertheless, Luka has played at least 31:27 in all four games back, dropping 21 or more points in three of four.

New York has its own offensive star that is starting to shine. RJ Barrett has eclipsed the 30-point threshold in two of his past four outings, nailing 60.0% of his field goals in both contests. The third-year swingman is taking on an increased role with the team, playing more than 40 minutes twice since January 4. The Knicks’ three wins in the four-game sample correlate with Barrett’s increased role, as he’s attempted at least 20 shots in three of those four games.

The Mavs have been effective at covering the spread as favorites over their recent stretch, covering the number in six of their past eight as chalk. Dallas has also been good at covering the spread irrespective of their position in the betting market recently, going 5-1 against the number over their past six. The Knicks have been less successful as underdogs, failing to cover the spread in eight of their past nine.

Based on our projections, there are a few substantive advantages in tonight’s game. Both teams have strong offensive players that are starting to thrive. That contributes to an edge on the over, which we rate as a 5-star play. The Mavs also have a material advantage on the moneyline and spread, which we rate as 5- and 4.5-star plays, respectively.