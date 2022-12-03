BETTING NBA
11:29 AM, December 3, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/03/2022
Time: 12:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -1   -108   O 225   -110   -112  
 Current -2   -106   225.5   -110   -126  
New York Knicks  Open +1   -112   U 225   -110   -104  
 Current +2   -114   225.5   -110   +108  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   16.8 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   11.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   9.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   5.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   21.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   21.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.6 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   9.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   5.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 01 DET -8.0 221.5 131-125
Tue, Nov 29 GS -1.0 227.0 116-113
Sun, Nov 27 MIL +6.5 216.0 124-115
Sat, Nov 26 TOR -2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BOS +6.0 222.0 125-112

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 MIL +6.0 227.5 109-103
Tue, Nov 29 DET -4.0 227.0 140-110
Sun, Nov 27 MEM +2.0 228.5 127-123
Fri, Nov 25 POR -3.5 217.0 132-129
Mon, Nov 21 OKC +1.5 228.5 129-119

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks off a loss over their last 6 games