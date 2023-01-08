BETTING NBA
11:05 AM, January 8, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/08

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -2   -110   O 228.5   -110   -130  
 Current +2.5   -110   228   -110   +118  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +2   -110   U 228.5   -110   +110  
 Current -2.5   -110   228   -110   -138  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PF  Christian Wood   17.9 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SG  Jaden Hardy   5.5 Points, 1.1 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
5. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   5.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   15.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. PF  Mike Muscala   5.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 07 NO -9.0 222.5 127-117
Thu, Jan 05 BOS +3.0 232.5 124-95
Mon, Jan 02 HOU -7.5 227.0 111-106
Sat, Dec 31 SA -7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 HOU -10.0 226.5 129-114

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 WAS -1.0 231.5 127-110
Wed, Jan 04 ORL -1.5 230.5 126-115
Tue, Jan 03 BOS +11.5 228.5 150-117
Sat, Dec 31 PHI +2.5 225.5 115-96
Thu, Dec 29 CHA +2.5 238.5 121-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Dallas Mavericks