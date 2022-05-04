Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Model Preview

Dallas will likely need more from their supporting cast in this contest, as we know what Doncic can do, but he won’t likely be able to win this series by himself.

Phoenix was led by Deandre Ayton in their Game 1 121-114 win, where he poured in a team-high 25 points, while Luka Doncic was borderline unstoppable in the losing effort with 45 points. Six Suns scored in double figures and four scored 17 points or more, showing once again how deep this team is and how they can attack you from many different angles.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will collide tonight from the Footprint Center, with the Suns looking to take a 2-0 series lead.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks +3300

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns +230

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Analysis

Doncic was incredible in Game 1 for the Mavericks where he tallied 45 points on 50% shooting from the floor, elevating the team to 47.1%. The Suns were a little bit more efficient in Game 1, where they shot an impressive 50.5% from the floor, which is the kind of consistency we’ve seen from them all season long.

The Mavericks are likely going to need more offense from Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson in Game 2, someone to emerge as a scorer behind Doncic in this series. This Suns team is incredibly strong on both ends of the floor and it’s going to be a difficult task for the Mavericks in this series, but they certainly have the capability to keep things interesting.

With that being said, the SportsGrid betting model gives the Suns just a 51.37% win probability for Game 2, while also being strongly in favor of the Mavericks on the moneyline and spread, giving them 5-star ratings for both categories tonight. The Mavericks kept Game 1 relatively close, where they ultimately lost by seven points, and with tonight’s line being set at 6.5 in favor of the Suns expect Dallas to keep this close again.

There isn’t a massive lean here when looking at the total, which is set at 216.5, with the over getting a slight advantage, coming in with a 3-star rating from the model. Game 1 saw a combined 235 points scored, while during three regular-season meetings, we saw point totals of 203, 216, and 210.