Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Model Preview
Overview
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will collide with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns tonight for Game 1 of the second round from the Footprint Center.
The Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz in six games in Round 1, while the Suns handled the New Orleans Pelicans in six games as well. Doncic and Booker both returned from injuries in their first-round series and will be key players moving forward in the second round.
The Suns and Mavericks met three times during the regular season, which saw Phoenix win all three contests.
Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA Game Information
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks +2000
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Phoenix Suns +300
Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Analysis
With the emergence of Jalen Brunson against the Pelicans, the Mavericks might have found some more scoring that could be integral if they have hopes of beating the juggernaut Suns. With how strong the Suns are defensively this is going to be an interesting series to keep an eye on with how solid the Mavericks are on offense. After Doncic returned to the lineup for Dallas in Round 1, you could immediately see the impact he had offensively on his team, with the key for the Suns is going to be limiting him and his supporting cast in this series.
Dallas might not have gotten the credit they deserve for the season they had and for their hard-fought victory in Round 1 over the Jazz. They could keep this series against the Suns close, even after Phoenix swept them in the regular season.
The SportsGrid betting model agrees with that assessment and gives the Mavericks a 50.53% win probability in Game 1. In addition to that, the model also strongly likes the Mavericks on both the moneyline and the spread, giving both a five-star rating in this spot. You may not think the Mavericks can surprise people and pull off a Game 1 victory outright, but there’s certainly reason to believe they can cover the six points that the spread is currently set at.
In terms of the total, the line for tonight has already gone up 2.5 points from 212.5 to 215 and the model gives a four-star rating towards the over. During three regular-season meetings, we saw point totals of 203, 216, and 210, which should be noteworthy for this spot tonight.
Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Dallas Mavericks (50.53%) vs Phoenix Suns (49.47%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DAL 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DAL 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 4 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
