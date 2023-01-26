BETTING NBA
11:45 AM, January 26, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/26

Date: 01/26/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +1.5   -112   O 221.5   -110   +100  
 Current +1.5   -112   222.5   -110   -104  
Phoenix Suns  Open -1.5   -108   U 221.5   -110   -118  
 Current -1.5   -108   222.5   -110   -112  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.8 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 8.6 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.9 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. C  Dwight Powell   6.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Josh Green   7.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   13.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   14.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   9.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 WAS -7.0 224.0 127-126
Sun, Jan 22 LAC -1.5 222.5 112-98
Fri, Jan 20 MIA +2.0 218.5 115-90
Wed, Jan 18 ATL -2.5 232.0 130-122
Sun, Jan 15 POR +9.0 223.0 140-123

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 CHA -7.5 223.0 128-97
Sun, Jan 22 MEM +8.5 232.0 112-110
Sat, Jan 21 IND -3.0 229.0 112-107
Thu, Jan 19 BKN +4.0 221.5 117-112
Mon, Jan 16 MEM +12.5 231.0 136-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 15-6 (.714) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks off a win over their last 21 games
  • The Phoenix Suns are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home off a win over their last 12 games