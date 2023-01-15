BETTING NBA
01:26 PM, January 15, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/15

Date: 01/15/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +1.5   -110   O N/A   N/A   +102  
 Current +6.5   -114   N/A   N/A   +194  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -1.5   -110   U N/A   N/A   -120  
 Current -6.5   -106   N/A   N/A   -235  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.8 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   14.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. C  JaVale McGee   3.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
5. SG  Jaden Hardy   5.4 Points, 1.2 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   5.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   28.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.6 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.7 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. PG  Gary Payton II   4.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 14 POR +4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 LAL -2.5 236.5 119-115
Tue, Jan 10 LAC +0.5 223.5 113-101
Sun, Jan 08 OKC +4.0 227.0 120-109
Sat, Jan 07 NO -9.0 222.5 127-117

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 14 DAL -4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 CLE +1.5 224.5 119-113
Tue, Jan 10 ORL -9.0 228.0 109-106
Sun, Jan 08 TOR +3.0 226.5 117-105
Fri, Jan 06 IND +1.5 237.5 108-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road over their last 13 games
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 18-9 (.667) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers over their last 27 games