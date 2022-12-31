BETTING NBA
12:50 PM, December 31, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -7.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   -335  
 Current -7.5   -110   227.5   -110   -300  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +7.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   +270  
 Current +7.5   -110   227.5   -110   +245  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.7 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   17.5 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. C  Dwight Powell   6.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.2 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.1 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   8.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   10.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 HOU -10.0 226.5 129-114
Tue, Dec 27 NY -5.5 217.0 126-121
Sun, Dec 25 LAL -7.5 231.5 124-115
Fri, Dec 23 HOU -7.0 219.0 112-106
Wed, Dec 21 MIN -2.5 227.5 104-99

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 NY +4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 OKC +7.0 236.5 130-114
Mon, Dec 26 UTA +4.5 235.5 126-122
Fri, Dec 23 ORL +6.0 227.5 133-113
Thu, Dec 22 NO +8.5 227.5 126-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs on the road over their last 13 games