Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Betting Model 5-Star Preview

Overview

The Dallas Mavericks found a way to steal Game 2 at home and the series now shifts to Utah for Game 3 tonight at Vivint Arena. Without Luka Doncic in the lineup for Games 1 and 2, the Mavericks found a way to come away with a split after putting together a 110-104 victory in Game 2. Jalen Brunson put forth his best Doncic impression and poured in a game-high 41 points for the Mavericks, while the team shot an impressive 46.8% from three. Donovan Mitchell was also solid for the Jazz in the losing effort, as he tallied 34 points, albeit on just 13 of 30 shooting from the floor. The Jazz were a much better home team this year, where they boasted a record of 29-12, compared to the Mavericks’ road record of 23-18. Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz NBA Game Information Dallas Mavericks (1-1) | Utah Jazz (1-1) Date: 04/21/2022 | Time: 09:00 PM Location: Salt Lake City, Utah | Venue: Vivint Arena Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds Moneyline Open: Dallas Mavericks +270/ Jazz -335 | Current: Mavericks +220/ Jazz -270 Spread Open: Mavericks +8/ Jazz -8 | Current: Mavericks +7/ Jazz -7 Game Total Open: 209 | Current: 210 All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Odds to Win NBA Championship Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks +4200 Odds to Win NBA Championship: Utah Jazz +2500

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Analysis

The Dallas Mavericks have put forth two admirable games to start this series without Doncic in the lineup and he’s currently listed as questionable for Game 3 tonight. Doncic has played such a key role for this Dallas team and if he’s declared playable, you’ll likely notice a massive shift in line movement in favor of the Mavericks.

If we’re going by what we currently know, it’s still hard not to feel good about the way Dallas is playing, even as the series heads toward Utah for Game 3. The SportsGrid betting model has a lot of positive things to look at for this game in terms of the Mavericks, where they have a 59% win probability and a five-star rating on the moneyline, as well as to cover the spread. The line that is currently set is likely not in favor of Doncic playing tonight, and even if that’s the case, seven points feel like too many in this spot, which means you should likely side with the model on the spread.

We also can take a look at the total, which is set at 210, with the number already increasing by a point since the line opened. The first two matchups in this series saw 192 and 214 points scored, and the model suggests that the over is a great play here with a five-star rating. It’s hard to look back in the regular season and quantify that because of Doncic’s availability for those meetings and his status still in question tonight, but all four regular-season meetings between these two clubs did see the number go over what the total is set for tonight.

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Dallas Mavericks (59.00%) vs Utah Jazz (41.00%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DAL 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DAL 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars

