BETTING NBA
02:28 PM, January 28, 2023

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/28

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +8   -112   O 223.5   -110   +260  
 Current +7.5   -108   224   -110   +240  
Utah Jazz  Open -8   -110   U 223.5   -110   -320  
 Current -7.5   -112   224   -110   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. C  Dwight Powell   6.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Josh Green   7.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   6.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   21.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. C  Walker Kessler   7.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. PG  Collin Sexton   14.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 PHO +1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 WAS -7.0 224.0 127-126
Sun, Jan 22 LAC -1.5 222.5 112-98
Fri, Jan 20 MIA +2.0 218.5 115-90
Wed, Jan 18 ATL -2.5 232.0 130-122

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 POR +3.5 240.0 134-124
Mon, Jan 23 CHA -9.0 236.5 120-102
Fri, Jan 20 BKN -4.5 232.0 117-106
Wed, Jan 18 LAC -8.5 229.5 126-103
Mon, Jan 16 MIN +4.0 231.5 126-125

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz off two or more days rest over their last 19 games