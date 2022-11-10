BETTING NBA
11:19 AM, November 10, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/10/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open -4   -105   O 106.5   -105   -175  
 Current -6   -110   106.5   -105   -240  
Washington Wizards  Open +4   -118   U 102.5   -100   +130  
 Current +6   -110   102.5   -100   +198  

Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   34.8 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. C  Maxi Kleber   5.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   10.8 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Josh Green   6.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Washington Wizards

1. PF  Kyle Kuzma   17.2 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. PG  Monte Morris   9.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. PF  Rui Hachimura   11.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SG  Will Barton   8.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. PF  Daniel Gafford   5.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   4.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 ORL -8.5 213.0 94-87
Mon, Nov 07 BKN -6.0 216.0 96-94
Fri, Nov 04 TOR -4.5 216.5 111-110
Wed, Nov 02 UTA -6.5 222.0 103-100
Sun, Oct 30 ORL -9.0 211.5 114-105

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 07 CHA +2.0 213.5 108-100
Sun, Nov 06 MEM +9.5 225.0 103-97
Fri, Nov 04 BKN -3.0 222.5 128-86
Wed, Nov 02 PHI +5.5 217.0 121-111
Mon, Oct 31 PHI +3.0 216.5 118-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Dallas Mavericks off two or more days rest
  • The Washington Wizards have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Dallas Mavericks at home off two or more days rest