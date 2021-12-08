Damian Lillard Nears Closer To Returning

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Trail Blazers guard, Damian Lillard, could return to the team after receiving a cortisone injection last week to relieve some pain in his abdomen. Lillard’s injury is officially described as rectus abdominis tendinopathy, which occurs when the ‘six pack’ muscle that runs down the middle of the abdomen to the pelvis is damaged.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to the abdominal and could return to action as early as Sunday, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/ryitBncklo — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 8, 2021

Haynes adds that Lillard’s been dealing with the injury over the last few years. However, it began to worsen during the summer in Tokyo as Lillard helped Team USA win another gold medal. The six-time All-Star’s missed Portland’s last four games, and the Trail Blazers are 1-3 during that stretch.

If the Lillard can experience at least some relief following the cortisone shot, it could explain why his scoring average has fallen precipitously from 28.8 points last season to just 21.5 this season.

On Wednesday, Portland’s back in action when it takes on Golden State on the road. Sharp bettors stay away from either side as they prefer to target the total. After opening as high as 218.5, the total’s already been bet down to 216.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.