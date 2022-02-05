D’Angelo Russell Practices Saturday; Should Play Sunday

According to Minnesota Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore, point guard D’Angelo Russell was able to practice Saturday and should return to the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

D'Angelo Russell went through practice today, and Chris Finch said it's looking like he will be able to play on Sunday against Detroit. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 5, 2022

Russell has been dealing with a left shin contusion that’s caused him to miss Minnesota’s last four games. The Wolves have gone 3-1 in his absence.

For the season, the 25-year-old is posting averages of 18.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 6.9 APG.

Patrick Beverley, coming off an 11-point, six-rebound, and seven-assist performance (33.7 FanDuel points) in Thursday’s win over the Pistons, will likely have his playmaking duties reduced upon Russell’s return. However, at just $5,300 on FanDuel, the former Clipper can continue to be utilized as a value play in DFS contests, given his ability to contribute across multiple categories.

There should also be slightly less usage for Anthony Edwards ($8,300 on FanDuel) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,200 on FanDuel), but both remain elite options with tournament-winning upside.

As for Russell, who’s averaging 35.2 FanDuel points per game, it’s best to wait on word of a possible minutes limit before deploying him. If cleared for his usual workload, he’ll be a solid play at his current price of $7,200 against a Pistons defense, which allows 111.7 points per game (25th).

You can find all the latest NBA odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.