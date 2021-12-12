D’Angelo Russell Questionable vs. Trail Blazers Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves starting shooting guard D’Angelo Russell could return from his three-game absence on Sunday. The T-Wolves official PR Twitter account confirmed that Russell is questionable ahead of their Western Conference tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Portland: QUESTIONABLE Russell- Right Ankle Soreness OUT Wright IV – G League Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 12, 2021

This season, Russell has started 21 games for the Timberwolves but has not played since December 3 due to an ankle injury. The former second-overall selection averages 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in a nearby 33 minutes per game. Russell’s value is felt on the offensive side of the ball, where he puts up an Offensive Box Plus/Minus of 2.0 compared to his defensive rating of -1.0, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Anthony Edwards has filled in for Russell at shooting guard, creating a void at small forward that Taurean Prince has filled. Edwards will move back into his forward role, relegating Prince to the bench if Russell is cleared to return Sunday.

After winning seven of eight, the Timberwolves have lost five in a row, dropping their record to 11-15 on the season.