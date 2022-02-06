Darius Garland is a Late Scratch vs. Pacers

Newly minted All-Star Darius Garland will miss his fourth straight game on Sunday. Marissa McNees confirmed that Garland is out against the Indiana Pacers as he continues to resolve a back injury.

Garland has led a resurgent Cavaliers squad in scoring and assists, contributing to his third-best Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Cavaliers made a noteworthy deal in advance of their matchup against the Pacers, acquiring Caris LeVert from the other locker room before tip-off. All signs point to LeVert being in the lineup for the Cavs, and he should replace Garland in the starting rotation. If not, Cedi Osman will likely get his fourth start of the season.

The Cavs have been playing good basketball recently, going 7-3 over their past 10.