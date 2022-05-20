Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson & Terry Stotts Finalists For Lakers Head Coaching Job
Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts are the finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles.
Both Atkinson and Stotts boast experience as NBA head coaches, while Ham’s only head coaching experience came in the G-League over a decade ago.
The Lakers have many problems to solve this offseason, but getting the right head coach is at the top of the list. The team is littered with prominent personalities, which was rumored to be one of its issues in their unsuccessful 2021-22 campaign.
It’ll be interesting to see what roster moves the league’s oldest team makes in free agency, but they seem one step closer to bringing in a new leader on the sidelines.
