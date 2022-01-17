Deandre Ayton OUT, Cam Johnson Probable for Suns vs. Spurs on Monday

According to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports, the Phoenix Suns will be without starting center Deandre Ayton for tonight’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs due to a right ankle sprain.

Deandre Ayton is out for the Suns today vs. the Spurs due to a right ankle sprain. Cam Johnson is listed as probable after missing the last three games because of a left ankle sprain. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 17, 2022

Ayton suffered the injury in Sunday’s blowout victory of the Detroit Pistons, lasting just seven minutes. The upcoming free agent has already missed 13 games this season, including a stint in the league’s health and safety protocols. When active, he’s been solid, posting averages of 16.8 PPG and 10.6 RPG. No word on who will take Ayton’s place in the starting lineup, but one can expect to see increased minutes for JaVale McGee and Jalen Smith. Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Chris Paul become strong DFS targets with added usage. Fanduel has Booker and Paul priced at $8,100 and $8,000, respectively.

However, Phoenix did receive some good news, as Olson also reports that forward Cam Johnson, who’s missed the past three games with a left ankle sprain, is listed as probable. Johnson has been a key contributor off the bench, averaging a career-high 11.9 PPG. He, too, makes for an enticing play at just $6,000 on Fanduel.

Fanduel Sportsbook currently has the Suns as -3.5 point road favorites and -164 on the moneyline.