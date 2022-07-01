Dejounte Murray Blockbuster a Win-Win Situation

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs pulled off a blockbuster trade. San Antonio sent All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, an unprotected 2025 first-round pick, an unprotected 2027 first-round pick, an unprotected 2026 pick swap, and forward Danilo Gallinari.

Let’s break down the deal that should be viewed as a win for both parties.

Atlanta Hawks

As expected, Atlanta has seen its NBA championship odds increase to +4000 following the trade. In Murray, the Hawks are acquiring a 23-year-old budding superstar coming off a career-best season (21.1 PPG, 9.2 APG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 SPG). While there is some concern about the fit alongside fellow All-Star Trae Young, Murray provides much-needed defensive help in Atlanta’s backcourt. He also adds another electric scorer and playmaker that was lacking in head coach Nate McMillan’s starting five. The Hawks may still be a couple of veteran pieces away from contending for a title, but Wednesday’s deal was a step in the right direction. In any event, this team will be must-see TV all year long.

San Antonio Spurs

Following decades of winning basketball, the trading of Murray signals a full-on rebuild for the Spurs organization. Realistically, the picks San Antonio acquired may not be all that valuable. However, where this trade helps Gregg Popovich and company is in next year’s draft lottery, where the Spurs will be among the favorites to secure the first overall pick and have the opportunity to select generational talent Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama, a 7’2 power forward/center out of France, has been described by some as the best prospect to come out of Europe and the best overall prospect since LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003. With elite defensive skills and smooth offensive touch on the perimeter, the Spurs have positioned themselves to draft a potential franchise-altering player, a la Tim Duncan. That’s a victory any way you slice it.