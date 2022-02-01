Dejounte Murray Off Spurs’ Injury Report, Will Play vs. Warriors on Tuesday

According to NBA.com, San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray is not listed on the club’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Murray returns to the Spurs’ lineup after missing Sunday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns with a left knee contusion.

The 25-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career, pouring in averages of 19.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.1 APG, and 2.0 SPG.

Murray ($10,200 on FanDuel) is averaging 47.9 FanDuel points per game this season, including a 61.8 point performance his last time out against the Chicago Bulls. Despite facing off with Golden State’s number one ranked defense, his across-the-board production provides a safe floor, and Murray remains an elite option in DFS circles Tuesday.

With Murray’s return, Tre Jones ($4,100 on FanDuel), who scored 32.1 FD points across 33 minutes in Sunday’s spot start, will be relegated to a reserve role. He can safely be avoided in all formats.

San Antonio is two and a half point underdogs and +116 on the moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook.