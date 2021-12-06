DeMar DeRozan Ruled Out Monday vs. Nuggets

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered into the league's Covid-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. DeRozan was the NBA's Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30 points in a 3-0 week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2021

DeRozan has been fantastic in his first season with the Bulls. He’s averaging 26.4 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, and he’s leading all players in fourth-quarter scoring. He was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his performance last week, leading the Bulls to a 3-0 record.

Unfortunately, the Bulls will be without his services Monday vs. the Nuggets. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that DeRozan has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, so he will ultimately miss some time.

Zach LaVine will be asked to carry a larger scoring workload in his absence. He’s increased his usage rate by +4.8% with DeRozan off the court, bringing his mark to a team-high 35.5%. Nikola Vucevic has seen the most significant bump from a fantasy perspective, increasing his average to 1.24 FanDuel points per minute. Both players should garner considerable interest on Monday’s DFS slate.

The Bulls were initially listed as 3.5-point home favorites over the Nuggets on FanDuel Sportsbook, but that line will likely drop following the DeRozan news.