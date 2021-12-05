An abdominal injury will keep Damian Lillard out for at least a couple of weeks, leaving a hole in the Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup. Anfernee Simons has been starting with Lillard out, but an ankle injury will keep Simons out against the Boston Celtics. That means Dennis Smith Jr. will get his first start in a Blazers’ uniform on Saturday night.

Chauncey Billups just said that Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard against Boston with Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out. #RipCity — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 5, 2021

Smith Jr. has appeared in 12 games for Portland, averaging 13.1 minutes, 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. His last start came with the Detroit Pistons last season, where he started nine games. The 24-year-old has been effective as a starter throughout his career, averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 131 starts. Late slates remain at FanDuel, and Smith Jr. has a modest $4,400 salary.

The Blazers have dropped four of their past five games, although they have five straight wins against Eastern Conference opponents. They enter tonight’s contest against the Celtics as -1.5 favorites.